India Sees Alarming Surge in Criminal Activities in 2023, NCRB Report Reveals

In 2023, India witnessed a notable increase in criminal activities, with 62,41,569 cognizable cases reported, marking a 7.2% rise from the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The latest NCRB report, 'Crime in India - 2023', reveals that the crime rate per lakh of the population went up from 422.2 in 2022 to 448.3 in 2023. Indian Penal Code (IPC) offenses made up 60.3% of total cases, with Special and Local Laws (SLL) accounting for 39.7%. There was a 5.7% increase in IPC cases and a 9.5% rise in SLL cases.

Cases of obstruction on public ways (Section 283 IPC) surged from 93,548 in 2022 to 1,51,469 in 2023. The rise was mirrored in cases of theft, which climbed to 6,89,580 in 2023. Under SLL, Motor Vehicle Act violations soared from 94,450 cases in 2022 to nearly double, at 1,91,828 cases in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)