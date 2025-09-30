Left Menu

India Sees Alarming Surge in Criminal Activities in 2023, NCRB Report Reveals

The National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report records a significant 7.2% rise in criminal cases across India, totaling over 6.2 million incidents. The data highlights increases in various categories, including theft and cybercrime, painting a worrying picture of the nation's law and order challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:37 IST
India Sees Alarming Surge in Criminal Activities in 2023, NCRB Report Reveals
Representative image (Photo/X/@NCRBHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 2023, India witnessed a notable increase in criminal activities, with 62,41,569 cognizable cases reported, marking a 7.2% rise from the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The latest NCRB report, 'Crime in India - 2023', reveals that the crime rate per lakh of the population went up from 422.2 in 2022 to 448.3 in 2023. Indian Penal Code (IPC) offenses made up 60.3% of total cases, with Special and Local Laws (SLL) accounting for 39.7%. There was a 5.7% increase in IPC cases and a 9.5% rise in SLL cases.

Cases of obstruction on public ways (Section 283 IPC) surged from 93,548 in 2022 to 1,51,469 in 2023. The rise was mirrored in cases of theft, which climbed to 6,89,580 in 2023. Under SLL, Motor Vehicle Act violations soared from 94,450 cases in 2022 to nearly double, at 1,91,828 cases in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge

Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge

 India
2
Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

 Global
3
Judicial Custody in Karur Rally Stampede: Retired Judge to Probe

Judicial Custody in Karur Rally Stampede: Retired Judge to Probe

 India
4
Shivani Rahangdale Shines as Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 Runner-Up

Shivani Rahangdale Shines as Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 Runner-Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025