NDA-BJP Delegation Probes Fatal Stampede: 41 Lost Lives in Tamil Event

An eight-member delegation from the NDA-BJP visited a Karur hospital on Tuesday, where victims of the September 27 stampede are receiving treatment. This visit is part of a fact-finding mission following the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives at an event held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and actor Vijay.

Before heading to the hospital, the delegation, organized by BJP national president JP Nadda, inspected the stampede site and spoke with eyewitnesses. BJP MP Anurag Thakur addressed reporters, remarking, "We are going to the hospital. Let us meet those who are injured, then Hema ji will update all of us." The delegation includes BJP MPs Hema Malini, Aparajita Sarangi, Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Rekha Sharma, Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), and Putta Mahesh Kumar (Telugu Desam Party), with Hema Malini as the convenor.

Eyewitnesses recounted the events leading to the stampede. One claimed that TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna informed Vijay of the crowd pressure causing faintings, leading to water bottles being thrown to the audience. Reports indicate the local administration failed, with a narrow road exacerbating the situation. Vijay left shortly after his brief appearance.

Another eyewitness noted that within minutes of Vijay's speech, the situation escalated, prompting an ambulance's arrival, which added to the chaos. Questions arose as to why the crowd was directed towards a ditch. Anurag Thakur stated that the group's primary task is to hear victims' families before compiling their report.

"Let us first hear the views of the people who lost their family members, ask the local people, officials, get the feedback and then we will submit our report," Thakur told ANI.