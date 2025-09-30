Nagaland Police Initiates Major Recruitment Drive for Naga Tribes

Nagaland Police announced a significant recruitment initiative, offering 1,176 Constable (GD) positions exclusively to indigenous Naga tribes. Director General of Police, Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, declared the drive at Police Headquarters, Kohima, highlighting governmental intent to conduct the process with utmost fairness and transparency.

Online applications commence on October 6 and close on November 7 at noon. No physical forms will be distributed, urging candidates to submit applications via the online portal. Assistance will be available through help desks and Common Service Centres (CSCs) for a nominal fee of 36 rupees, ensuring accessibility for all applicants.

To address delays caused by various consultative processes with tribal agencies, the age limit has been relaxed to 38 years, facilitating broader inclusion, notably for those who missed previous opportunities due to COVID-19 or related challenges. Educational criteria include a minimum of class 6 for the Backwards Tribe and class 8 for other tribes.

The recruitment will adhere to tribal ratios as per the 2011 Census, ensuring equitable representation. Candidates may apply independently or seek assistance, though registration OTPs will solely be sent to the applicants' phones to authenticate submissions.

Breaking from past practices, distinct recruitments for NAP, DEF, or IR units will not occur; new recruits will initially serve in IR Battalions. A subsequent recruitment phase is anticipated within six months, contingent on this cycle's success. Current training capacities are being extended to accommodate up to 1,200 recruits.

Physical standards, including height, chest, eyesight, and foot conditions, are mandatory for eligibility. Drug testing for opioids will be conducted at any stage, accompanied by stringent anti-corruption measures. Sharma advised applicants to beware of false assurances, as recruitment boards will be formed later.

For the first time, Nagaland Police's recruitment process is entirely online, intending to minimize challenges and uphold transparency. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)