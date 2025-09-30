Monsoon Havoc in Maharashtra: Farmers' Fields Under Water
Excess rainfall has affected 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of farmland in Maharashtra, causing massive agricultural damage. State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne acknowledged the inadequacy of current financial aid for farmers. The government pledges increased support before Diwali, as large areas witness significant crop loss.
In Maharashtra, an estimated 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of farmland are suffering due to excessive rainfall, according to State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.
Bharne, a member of the NCP, announced that the existing financial assistance for farmers falls short of addressing the recent devastation.
He emphasized that the Mahayuti government plans to enhance support for farmers affected by the monsoon, with additional concessions expected before Diwali.
Intense rainfall, particularly during the kharif season, severely damaged crucial crops like soybean and cotton, notably in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and parts of the western region.
