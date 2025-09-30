Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc in Maharashtra: Farmers' Fields Under Water

Excess rainfall has affected 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of farmland in Maharashtra, causing massive agricultural damage. State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne acknowledged the inadequacy of current financial aid for farmers. The government pledges increased support before Diwali, as large areas witness significant crop loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:13 IST
Monsoon Havoc in Maharashtra: Farmers' Fields Under Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, an estimated 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of farmland are suffering due to excessive rainfall, according to State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

Bharne, a member of the NCP, announced that the existing financial assistance for farmers falls short of addressing the recent devastation.

He emphasized that the Mahayuti government plans to enhance support for farmers affected by the monsoon, with additional concessions expected before Diwali.

Intense rainfall, particularly during the kharif season, severely damaged crucial crops like soybean and cotton, notably in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and parts of the western region.

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025