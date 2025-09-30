Left Menu

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Citigroup has increased its forecast for AI-related infrastructure spending by tech giants to over $2.8 trillion by 2029, driven by heightened investments from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet. The escalating AI compute demand necessitates substantial capital outlays and expanded data center capacities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:44 IST
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Citigroup has upwardly revised its projections for AI infrastructure investment by major technology firms, anticipating a rise to over $2.8 trillion by 2029. This adjustment comes as hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, aggressively invest in capacity to meet swelling AI demand.

The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 has been instrumental in sparking this surge in AI capital expenditures, despite challenges such as competition from China's DeepSeek and concerns arising from U.S. tariff policies under President Donald Trump. Citigroup projects AI capex for hyperscalers to climb to $490 billion by 2026, an increase from an earlier estimate of $420 billion.

To address capacity constraints, tech giants have substantially invested in data centers. This spending is reflected in their financial statements as they increasingly rely on debt, moving away from traditional profit-based funding models. Investors are scrutinizing these spending patterns, questioning sustainability and potential impacts on cash flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Optimism

India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Opt...

 Global
2
Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency

Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Eff...

 India
3
Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

 India
4
Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025