Selective Load Shedding Rescues Nigeria from Blackout

Nigeria's grid operator has initiated selective load shedding to prevent a nationwide blackout caused by an oil and gas workers' strike, which disrupted fuel supply and reduced electricity output. The strike was organized by PENGASSAN in protest of the dismissal of over 800 union workers at Dangote refinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's grid operator has taken measures to forestall a nationwide blackout following a significant drop in electricity output. This action was necessary after the country's oil and gas workforce went on strike, disrupting fuel supplies to critical power plants, as reported on Tuesday.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) initiated the strike. The protest is against the termination of more than 800 unionized employees at the Dangote refinery, leading to widespread gas shortages.

These shortfalls led the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) to report a decrease in national grid generation, plunging from over 4,300 MW early on Sunday to about 3,200 MW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

