Selective Load Shedding Rescues Nigeria from Blackout

Nigeria's grid operator has taken measures to forestall a nationwide blackout following a significant drop in electricity output. This action was necessary after the country's oil and gas workforce went on strike, disrupting fuel supplies to critical power plants, as reported on Tuesday.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) initiated the strike. The protest is against the termination of more than 800 unionized employees at the Dangote refinery, leading to widespread gas shortages.

These shortfalls led the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) to report a decrease in national grid generation, plunging from over 4,300 MW early on Sunday to about 3,200 MW.

