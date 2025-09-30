Government Maintains Status Quo on Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates
The government has kept the interest rates for small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the seventh straight quarter starting from October 1, 2025. This decision affects various savings schemes such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra, maintaining stability for investors.
The government has opted to maintain the current interest rates for small savings schemes, such as PPF and NSC, for the seventh consecutive quarter starting October 1, 2025.
According to a finance ministry notification, the interest rates will remain unchanged for the various schemes from October to December 2025, matching those set in the previous quarter.
Key rates include 8.2% for Sukanya Samriddhi, 7.1% for a three-year term deposit, 7.5% for Kisan Vikas Patra, and 7.7% for NSC. This move continues the government's trend of steady rates since changes were last made for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.
