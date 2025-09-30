Delhi Guru's Dark Manipulations: The Harrowing Allegations of Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Delhi Police are conducting an in-depth investigation into allegations against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 students at a city institute. DCP South West Amit Goel reported that Chaitanyananda may have enticed victims with job offers, exploiting his position of power.

Chaitanyananda allegedly used an international phone number for clandestine communications. He was apprehended at a hotel where he assumed an alias to avoid detection, according to the police. Investigations have revealed lewd chats and unauthorized photos of women on his device, indicating a pattern of predatory behavior.

Further complicating the case, Chaitanyananda reportedly accessed the hotel's CCTV through a mobile app, raising red flags about his intentions. The police are scrutinizing the involvement of three close female associates, who were named in the FIR by the victims. Despite mounting evidence, Chaitanyananda shows no remorse and remains uncooperative during police interrogations.

