OPEC+ Eyes Bigger Oil Output Hike Amid Rising Prices

OPEC+ is considering a larger oil production increase for November, potentially reaching up to 500,000 barrels per day, as rising prices prompt efforts to regain market share. This comes after a smaller increase was agreed for October, with a final decision yet to be made.

OPEC+ Eyes Bigger Oil Output Hike Amid Rising Prices
In response to climbing oil prices, the OPEC+ coalition is set to discuss a substantial production boost at their upcoming meeting. Sources within the group suggest the increase in November could reach 411,000 barrels per day, far surpassing the previously agreed 137,000 barrels for October.

The larger increase aims to help OPEC+ recover market share amid rising global demand for oil. Some insiders even indicate that the output hike might go up to 500,000 barrels per day, though final decisions are still pending.

These discussions highlight OPEC+'s strategic maneuvering as the group seeks to balance market stability with economic opportunities, but a conclusive decision has yet to be reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

