Iraq Aims to Boost Oil Flow Through Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline

Iraq is aiming for a substantial increase in oil throughput via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, targeting up to 500,000 barrels per day in the coming year. This ambitious plan was disclosed by Rikan Kareem, head of SOMO's European Market Section.

The pipeline, crucial for Iraq's oil export strategy, resumed operations on September 27. Currently, its output stands at 190,000 barrels per day, with significant efforts underway to boost this figure significantly, as reported by Kareem at the Argus Global Markets conference held in London.

The anticipated surge in pipeline capacity underscores Iraq's strategic goals to enhance its oil export capabilities, reflecting broader efforts to leverage its substantial energy resources on the global stage.

