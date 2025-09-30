Iraq Aims to Boost Oil Flow Through Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline
Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO plans to increase oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to 400,000-500,000 barrels per day by next year. The pipeline resumed operations on September 27, currently pumping 190,000 bpd, announced by Rikan Kareem at the Argus Global Markets conference in London.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Iraq is aiming for a substantial increase in oil throughput via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, targeting up to 500,000 barrels per day in the coming year. This ambitious plan was disclosed by Rikan Kareem, head of SOMO's European Market Section.
The pipeline, crucial for Iraq's oil export strategy, resumed operations on September 27. Currently, its output stands at 190,000 barrels per day, with significant efforts underway to boost this figure significantly, as reported by Kareem at the Argus Global Markets conference held in London.
The anticipated surge in pipeline capacity underscores Iraq's strategic goals to enhance its oil export capabilities, reflecting broader efforts to leverage its substantial energy resources on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- oil
- SOMO
- Kirkuk-Ceyhan
- pipeline
- Rikan Kareem
- Argus
- markets
- energy
- European Market
ALSO READ
Iraq Aims to Double Oil Flow through Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline
Ukrainian Suspect Arrested in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Case
A Ukrainian suspect in the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines has been arrested in Poland, reports AP.
Unveiling ARGUS: Yandex's Edge in Recommender Systems Innovation
The Nord Stream Revival: A Pipeline Controversy