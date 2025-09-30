Jammu & Kashmir Police Foils Bovine Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Over 20 Animals

In a significant operation against bovine smuggling, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Granai successfully seized a modified oil tanker on Tuesday. The tanker, equipped for smuggling, was found to contain over 20 bovine animals, which were subsequently rescued during the operation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Udhampur, Prehlad Sharma reported.

According to Deputy SP Sharma, the Udhampur Police have intensified their efforts against both drug peddlers and bovine smugglers in the region. Upon receiving specific intelligence, the police instructed the tanker to halt at a checkpoint. However, the vehicle attempted to flee, prompting a chase that ended with the escape of the driver and the interception of the vehicle.

Following a search, the police found more than 20 bovines cramped inside a specially modified section of the tanker. While a case has been registered, a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the absconding driver. This operation follows a previous successful action by Udhampur Police, who seized a vehicle used in similar illegal activities under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

