Fugitive Captured: A 25-Year Manhunt Ends in Ludhiana
The Delhi Police arrested Yoginder Singh, a man on the run for 25 years after parole for murdering his wife. Convicted in 1997, he evaded capture by changing his identity and moving states, before being apprehended in Ludhiana. Singh integrated into the local community by learning Punjabi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
After 25 years on the run, the Delhi Police have captured Yoginder Singh, who was convicted for the murder of his wife and had evaded arrest after jumping parole.
Yoginder Singh, 58, originally convicted in 1997 for strangling his wife and sentenced to life, eluded capture by assuming a new identity. Singh moved across several states, eventually settling in Ludhiana, where he was apprehended by police.
Singh's escape began in 2000 after being released on four-week parole. His appeal was dismissed in 2010, and he was declared a proclaimed offender. His arrest marks the conclusion of a lengthy manhunt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fugitive
- Parole
- Convict
- Arrest
- Delhi Police
- Yoginder Singh
- Murder
- Ludhiana
- Identity
- Verdict
ALSO READ
Hollywood Tragedy: The Reiner Family Murder Case
Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder
Tragic End: Policeman Abducted and Murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Court Mandates Take-Down of Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder Case
Justice Prevails: 26-Year-Old Delhi Murder Case Acquittal