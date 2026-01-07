Fugitive Captured: A 25-Year Manhunt Ends in Ludhiana

After 25 years on the run, the Delhi Police have captured Yoginder Singh, who was convicted for the murder of his wife and had evaded arrest after jumping parole.

Yoginder Singh, 58, originally convicted in 1997 for strangling his wife and sentenced to life, eluded capture by assuming a new identity. Singh moved across several states, eventually settling in Ludhiana, where he was apprehended by police.

Singh's escape began in 2000 after being released on four-week parole. His appeal was dismissed in 2010, and he was declared a proclaimed offender. His arrest marks the conclusion of a lengthy manhunt.

