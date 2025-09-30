Left Menu

Army's 'Drone Kavach' Exercise: Innovating Warfare Tactics in Eastern Arunachal

The Indian Army's 'Spear Corps' conducted a 'Drone Kavach' exercise in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating preparedness for drone warfare and integrating advanced technologies. This four-day event involved ITBP personnel and included tactical maneuvers to enhance capability in a technology-driven battlefield setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move towards modernizing warfare tactics, the Indian Army's 'Spear Corps' has carried out the 'Drone Kavach' exercise in the forward areas of eastern Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative, held from September 25 to 28, underscores the Army's readiness for future drone warfare.

The exercise showcased state-of-the-art drone technologies and involved Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, who participated in various tactical maneuvers and combat situations. The focus was on developing strategies for target acquisition and deploying efficient counter-drone measures in simulated conditions.

The valuable insights gained will guide the Army in understanding future operational environments and achieving comprehensive combat readiness in drone battles, reinforcing the commitment to technological absorption for operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

