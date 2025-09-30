In a developing maritime investigation, the French Navy has announced a probe into the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay, raising international concerns. The vessel, listed under British and EU sanctions, is suspected of offshore infractions connected to its involvement in the contentious Russian oil trade.

Following sanctions imposed in late 2024 and early 2025, authorities allege the tanker engaged in territorial violations while facilitating Russian crude oil transportation. Its track record shows irregular activity, linked to undermining Ukrainian stability and exploiting geopolitical tensions for economic gain.

Currently stationed off the coast of western France, the Boracay has an intriguing history. Formerly known as Kiwala, the tanker is part of a shadow fleet notorious for its anonymous ownership and insurance. This fleet emerges in the backdrop of mounting geopolitical discord, employing aged vessels in high-risk shipping practices.