Collapse at Ennore: Tragedy Strikes Power Plant Construction

An under-construction structure at the Ennore Thermal Power Station met a tragic end on Tuesday as it collapsed, spurring concerns about potential casualties, according to local police.

Authorities have launched an immediate inquiry into the incident. The specific number of affected persons has not been confirmed yet, with officers currently deployed at the scene to gather more information.

Further updates are awaited as officials work diligently to ascertain the cause of the collapse and the extent of the damage caused.