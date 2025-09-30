Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

In a tragic incident, nine workers lost their lives following the collapse of a steel arch at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu. The accident left several others injured as authorities initiated an investigation into its cause. BHEL officials and local authorities were present at the scene to assess the situation.

Dr. J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), confirmed the deceased workers were from Assam and surrounding regions. Rescue teams swiftly transported those injured to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai, where medical personnel continue to provide urgent care.

Concurrently, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound sorrow over a separate incident where six workers died following a roof collapse at a private steel plant. The Chief Minister pledged to ensure comprehensive medical support for all injured workers involved in this tragic event at the Siltara industrial area.

(With inputs from agencies.)