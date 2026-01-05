Union Minister's Son Booked in Raipur Hit-and-Run Case

In a high-profile hit-and-run case, Balwant Singh, son of a former Union minister and sitting BJP MLA, faces charges after a serious crash in Raipur. The incident involved Singh's vehicle allegedly colliding with a motorcycle, critically injuring its rider, Tribhuvan Singh.

Police stated the incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Salasar Chowk under the Telibandha police station. Tribhuvan Singh, a local DJ, was returning home from work when the collision took place. Balwant Singh, who was in the car with friends, reportedly fled the scene in a different vehicle.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators may add more charges upon reviewing medical reports. The injured motorcyclist is being treated at a government hospital, where his condition remains serious.

(With inputs from agencies.)