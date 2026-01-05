Left Menu

Union Minister's Son Booked in Raipur Hit-and-Run Case

Balwant Singh, son of former Union Minister Renuka Singh, has been charged in a hit-and-run incident in Raipur. Singh allegedly hit a motorcyclist, Tribhuvan Singh, leaving him seriously injured. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections, with potential further charges pending a medical report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:26 IST
Balwant Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile hit-and-run case, Balwant Singh, son of a former Union minister and sitting BJP MLA, faces charges after a serious crash in Raipur. The incident involved Singh's vehicle allegedly colliding with a motorcycle, critically injuring its rider, Tribhuvan Singh.

Police stated the incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Salasar Chowk under the Telibandha police station. Tribhuvan Singh, a local DJ, was returning home from work when the collision took place. Balwant Singh, who was in the car with friends, reportedly fled the scene in a different vehicle.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators may add more charges upon reviewing medical reports. The injured motorcyclist is being treated at a government hospital, where his condition remains serious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

