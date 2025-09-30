Left Menu

Tragic Collapses: Fatal Accidents Hit Construction Sites in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh

A steel arch collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power site in Tamil Nadu claimed nine lives, mostly from Assam, while a similar incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur saw six dead. Investigations are underway at both sites as authorities ensure care for the injured. BHEL and government officials are involved.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:48 IST
Dr J. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of TANGEDCO (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu resulted in the deaths of nine workers when a steel arch collapsed on Tuesday. According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of TANGEDCO, the workers hailed from Assam and surrounding areas. BHEL officials have since arrived at the site.

Dr Radhakrishnan informed reporters about the unfortunate incident, which also left one person seriously injured. The injured were immediately taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. As per police reports, the exact cause of the accident is under investigation, with a comprehensive probe launched by the authorities.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate mentioned that over ten others were critically hurt and are receiving treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, another incident at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, saw six workers die and six others injured. Officials confirm it happened in the Siltara industrial area.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences and instructed local authorities to provide adequate medical support for the injured. He took to social media to express his sadness over the tragic events and to ensure improved treatment facilities for the affected.

