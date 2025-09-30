Himachal CM Unveils Forensic Vans Amid Political Spotlight

In a bid to bolster investigative efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled six advanced mobile forensic vans from his Shimla residence. Each van, valued at Rs 65 lakh, is engineered with state-of-the-art technology, aimed at expediting police investigations under the Directorate of Forensic Services.

Addressing media criticism regarding his private trip to London, Sukhu clarified that the visit was personal, for his daughter's school admission, and did not involve any public funds. He accused the opposition of politicizing private affairs. Similarly, he justified Health Minister Dr. Dhaniram Shandil's foreign tour, dismissing the circulating notification as incomplete and unsigned.

During the press meet, Sukhu stressed the government's efforts amid financial constraints, candidly admitting delays in salary and pension disbursements due to economic setbacks inherited from the previous BJP administration. He called out the Union Government over the undistributed Rs 1,500-crore relief announced post-natural disasters, seeking immediate allocation. On GST revenues and cement tax, he accused the opposition of misinforming the public, affirming that Himachal is not alone in revenue losses among small states.