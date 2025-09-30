Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Forensic Vans Amid Political Spotlight

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches advanced forensic vans in Shimla to aid swift investigations. While addressing controversies surrounding foreign trips and fiscal issues, he attributed financial woes to the previous government and sought clarity on promised relief funds from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:55 IST
Himachal CM Unveils Forensic Vans Amid Political Spotlight
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster investigative efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled six advanced mobile forensic vans from his Shimla residence. Each van, valued at Rs 65 lakh, is engineered with state-of-the-art technology, aimed at expediting police investigations under the Directorate of Forensic Services.

Addressing media criticism regarding his private trip to London, Sukhu clarified that the visit was personal, for his daughter's school admission, and did not involve any public funds. He accused the opposition of politicizing private affairs. Similarly, he justified Health Minister Dr. Dhaniram Shandil's foreign tour, dismissing the circulating notification as incomplete and unsigned.

During the press meet, Sukhu stressed the government's efforts amid financial constraints, candidly admitting delays in salary and pension disbursements due to economic setbacks inherited from the previous BJP administration. He called out the Union Government over the undistributed Rs 1,500-crore relief announced post-natural disasters, seeking immediate allocation. On GST revenues and cement tax, he accused the opposition of misinforming the public, affirming that Himachal is not alone in revenue losses among small states.

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025