Left Menu

SEC Cuts Costs on Controversial Market Surveillance System

The SEC announced cost reductions for a market surveillance system meeting significant backlash. Following a court ruling that invalidated its 2023 funding model, the SEC's decision will decrease operating expenses by $25 million to $27 million, focusing on reducing system costs and enhancing its efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:56 IST
SEC Cuts Costs on Controversial Market Surveillance System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday that it would allow stock exchanges to significantly lower costs associated with a market surveillance system, addressing strong opposition from conservatives and the industry.

This development comes after a court recently invalidated the funding model established under former President Joe Biden in 2023. The SEC highlighted that due to the changes introduced, operating expenses for the system in 2025 will be reduced by $25 million to $27 million compared to previous estimations.

The CAT, which was created by the SEC following the 2010 'flash crash' to monitor market behavior, will undergo evaluation concerning its effectiveness. The decision also follows a federal court's decision that criticized the agency for not justifying its cost-sharing approach among market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025