Delhi High Court Shields Actor Nagarjuna's Identity from AI Misuse

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Telugu actor Nagarjuna, safeguarding his identity from unauthorized use in digital spaces, including AI-generated content. The court’s decision comes as a significant move to protect celebrity rights against online exploitation, with similar cases involving Bollywood stars recently addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:44 IST
A view outside the Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notable ruling aimed at protecting the identity of Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna from online misuse, specifically targeting unauthorized digital content. The court recognized the risks posed by artificial intelligence models assimilating and amplifying misleading information.

In response to Nagarjuna's plea, Justice Tejas Karia granted ad-interim relief, restricting various websites from using the actor's name and likeness without permission, particularly for unauthorized merchandising and pornography. Nagarjuna highlighted the misuse of his identity across platforms, which could potentially extend to AI models.

This ruling marks a continuing judicial trend towards upholding celebrity rights in the digital sphere, with the High Court addressing similar issues for other notable figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The court has mandated the removal of reported URLs and identified unauthorized merchandise sellers, showcasing its commitment to safeguarding reputation and dignity against digital exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

