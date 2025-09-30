TrumpRx.gov: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Prices

The Trump administration has announced plans to launch a new initiative, TrumpRx.gov, which is aimed at providing reduced prices for prescription drugs. The announcement was made by a senior administration official on Tuesday.

Set to go live in early 2026, the website is expected to revolutionize the way prescription drugs are accessed and purchased in the United States. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to the general public.

As the administration moves forward with this plan, there is significant anticipation about how TrumpRx.gov will change the prescription drug market and its impact on consumers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)