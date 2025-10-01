New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

In the mining town of Tierra Amarilla in Chile's arid Atacama region, a fresh wave of hope sweeps through the community following a new court ruling.

The court has mandated Minera Ojos del Salado, a subsidiary of Canada's Lundin Mining, to repair environmental damage from the Alcaparrosa copper mine, which is believed to have caused a significant sinkhole in 2022.

The decision also requires the protection of the regional water supply and the refilling of the sinkhole. This has partially alleviated fears among residents concerned about land safety issues exacerbated by recent seismic activity.