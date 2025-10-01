New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns
Residents of Tierra Amarilla are hopeful after a court ordered Minera Ojos del Salado to address environmental damage and refill a massive sinkhole near their homes. The ruling aims to protect the region's water supply and ensure safety, as the community remains anxious about further land risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:44 IST
In the mining town of Tierra Amarilla in Chile's arid Atacama region, a fresh wave of hope sweeps through the community following a new court ruling.
The court has mandated Minera Ojos del Salado, a subsidiary of Canada's Lundin Mining, to repair environmental damage from the Alcaparrosa copper mine, which is believed to have caused a significant sinkhole in 2022.
The decision also requires the protection of the regional water supply and the refilling of the sinkhole. This has partially alleviated fears among residents concerned about land safety issues exacerbated by recent seismic activity.
Advertisement