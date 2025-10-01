Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - October 1

Headlines - Boeing held early talks with Rolls-Royce over engine for 737 Max successor - BlackRock's GIP nears $38 billion takeover of utility AES - US announces direct-to-consumer 'TrumpRx' drug sales programme - Coty explores sale of Max Factor and Rimmel as $12.5 billion beauty bet backfires Overview - Boeing held preliminary talks with Rolls-Royce about supplying engines for a new single-aisle jet that could eventually replace its troubled but commercially vital 737 Max. - BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners is nearing a $38 billion deal to acquire utility group AES.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - October 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boeing held early talks with Rolls-Royce over engine for 737 Max successor - BlackRock's GIP nears $38 billion takeover of utility AES

- US announces direct-to-consumer 'TrumpRx' drug sales programme - Coty explores sale of Max Factor and Rimmel as $12.5 billion beauty bet backfires

Overview - Boeing held preliminary talks with Rolls-Royce about supplying engines for a new single-aisle jet that could eventually replace its troubled but commercially vital 737 Max.

- BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners is nearing a $38 billion deal to acquire utility group AES. - U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled an agreement with Pfizer to cut drug prices and announced the launch of a federal direct-to-consumer website, TrumpRx, set to debut in 2026.

- Coty said it had launched a strategic review of its consumer beauty business that could lead to the sale of brands such as Max Factor and Rimmel, as the cosmetics maker plans to focus on its more profitable fragrances unit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

