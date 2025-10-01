Mysterious Kidney-Related Deaths in Madhya Pradesh: Investigation Underway

In a span of just four weeks, six children have tragically died in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh due to kidney-related complications. The alarming situation has prompted a thorough investigation by health authorities to uncover the root cause of these untimely deaths.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Naresh Gunnade confirmed that both central and state teams are actively probing the causes of the sudden surge in kidney failures. Initial symptoms of the affected children included cold, cough, and fever before their conditions deteriorated. Authorities suspect the use of certain medications might be a contributing factor, with cough syrups under scrutiny.

The government has taken swift action, including establishing a dedicated ward at Parasia government hospital and temporarily banning suspect medicines. While some lab reports of human samples have come back without significant findings, the administration remains vigilant, deploying experts from national health agencies to thoroughly examine and resolve this perplexing case.