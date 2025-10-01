Rajnath Singh Calls for Innovative Ecosystem in Defense Amid Technological Warfare

At the 278th Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the urgency of fostering an innovative ecosystem to bolster research and development within India's defense sector. Addressing the modern challenges of warfare, Singh pointed out that technological advancements now play a critical role as surprise elements on the battlefield.

Singh further asserted that the growing technological orientation of modern warfare demands a strategic upgrade in the defense sector, urging collaborative efforts in this department. He mentioned the increasing defense budget, stressing that its judicious allocation is crucial, particularly for research and development.

In a related seminar, Singh emphasized the importance of integrating defense systems to effectively address cyberattacks and information warfare. He assured full support from the Ministry of Defence to establish a standardized system that enhances operational coordination across India's armed forces, maintaining service identities while improving collective efficacy.