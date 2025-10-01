Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Electricity Supply Challenges Amid Conflict

The Russian-backed administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reported that the backup electricity supply is currently adequate. However, restoring power through the Dneprovskaya line remains unfeasible due to alleged Ukrainian shelling, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

Updated: 01-10-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:25 IST
The management appointed by Russia at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant announced Wednesday that the facility's backup electricity supply is currently sufficient.

However, efforts to reconnect the plant via the Dneprovskaya line are hampered by ongoing Ukrainian shelling, a situation reported by Russian state media outlet RIA.

This development underscores the complexities of maintaining critical infrastructure amid conflict.

