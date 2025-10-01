Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Electricity Supply Challenges Amid Conflict
The Russian-backed administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reported that the backup electricity supply is currently adequate. However, restoring power through the Dneprovskaya line remains unfeasible due to alleged Ukrainian shelling, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.
This development underscores the complexities of maintaining critical infrastructure amid conflict.
