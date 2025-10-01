RBI Eases Export Regulations to Boost Trade Amid US Tariffs

The Reserve Bank of India announced various measures on Wednesday aimed at aiding exporters in navigating the challenges imposed by a 50 percent tariff from the US on Indian goods.

Key steps include reducing paperwork and compliance burdens for small traders, and extending the repatriation period from foreign currency accounts from one to three months, as stated by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The move to extend the forex outlay period for Merchant Trade Transactions from four to six months is designed to aid traders in maintaining efficiency and profitability amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)