Violent Clashes Erupt at Chhattisgarh Coal Mining Protest

A protest against a coal mining project in Chhattisgarh's Tamnar area turned violent, resulting in injured police officers and torched vehicles. The demonstration, involving around 1,000 villagers, led to clashes with police, damaging government property and igniting tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a protest against a coal mining project escalated into violence, leaving several police officers injured and vehicles destroyed. The conflict unfolded in Tamnar area as villagers opposed the project.

Approximately 300 villagers initially gathered at the site, blocking roads and later increasing to about 1,000 participants. Despite police intervention, tensions rose, resulting in stone-pelting and the torching of vehicles and a coal handling plant run by Jindal Power Limited.

Authorities, including local legislators, attempted to ease the situation, but violence persisted, prompting heightened security measures. Protesters expressed concerns over the project's impact, with claims against the handling of the public hearing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

