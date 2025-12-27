Left Menu

BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp

The BJP countered Congress's allegations regarding the VB-G RAM G Act, describing them as baseless propaganda. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the Act's enhancements, including an increase in workdays and its integration with various nationwide initiatives. The party claims the Act will improve the rural labor system's transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST
BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed allegations by the Congress regarding the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, branding them as 'baseless.' The opposition was accused of conducting a 'sponsored propaganda' to mislead the public about the government's rural employment initiative.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the VB-G RAM G Act aims to bring transparency and fairness to rural job programs, contrasting it with the previous Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The new scheme reportedly increases the number of workdays and links with significant programs such as water conservation and infrastructure development.

Trivedi further emphasized the Act's local governance focus, noting involvement from gram panchayats and alignment with large-scale projects like PM Gati Shakti. He criticized Congress for opposing the Act due to its indirect symbolic links to Indian culture, suggesting the opposition is uneasy with the 'RAM' in the acronym.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom
2
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

 India
3
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

 India
4
Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025