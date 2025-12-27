BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed allegations by the Congress regarding the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, branding them as 'baseless.' The opposition was accused of conducting a 'sponsored propaganda' to mislead the public about the government's rural employment initiative.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the VB-G RAM G Act aims to bring transparency and fairness to rural job programs, contrasting it with the previous Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The new scheme reportedly increases the number of workdays and links with significant programs such as water conservation and infrastructure development.

Trivedi further emphasized the Act's local governance focus, noting involvement from gram panchayats and alignment with large-scale projects like PM Gati Shakti. He criticized Congress for opposing the Act due to its indirect symbolic links to Indian culture, suggesting the opposition is uneasy with the 'RAM' in the acronym.

(With inputs from agencies.)