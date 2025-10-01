InCred Capital: Driving India's Investment Banking Innovation

Amidst a transforming deal-making panorama in India, InCred Capital's Investment Banking platform stands as a beacon of innovation. Spearheading over 200 deals and over US$8.5 billion in closed transactions, the firm cements its status as a powerhouse amongst peers in investment banking.

One of the hallmarks of InCred Capital's success is its unique, accountable team approach. Each deal guarantees consistent leadership from inception to conclusion, ensuring prompt timelines and decisive action with decision-makers at every critical juncture.

With landmark transactions such as Indiabulls Housing Finance's ₹3,690 crore rights issue and strategic advisories for globally ambitious firms like Beroe, InCred Capital continues to enhance its reputation as a reliable ally in both historic and cutting-edge deals.

