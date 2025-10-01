Tensions Mount Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Shelling

The Kremlin has dismissed accusations from Ukraine that Russia is responsible for recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. This strategic facility in southern Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear plant and has been operating on emergency diesel generators for nine days due to a severed external power line.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia is taking necessary measures to ensure the plant's safety. He claimed the plant had been subjected to repeated shelling by Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukrainian authorities have maintained that the danger to the plant is a direct result of Russian military actions.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian control since the early stages of the conflict, remains precariously close to the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian military forces, underscoring its strategic importance and the ongoing risk of military clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)