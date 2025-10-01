Left Menu

Tensions Mount Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Shelling

The Kremlin refuted Ukraine's accusations of Russian shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, emphasizing Moscow's control over the facility. Despite Russian claims of safeguarding the plant, Kyiv insists on culpability of Russian forces. The plant, reliant on emergency power, remains a focal flashpoint in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 01-10-2025 15:29 IST
The Kremlin has dismissed accusations from Ukraine that Russia is responsible for recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. This strategic facility in southern Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear plant and has been operating on emergency diesel generators for nine days due to a severed external power line.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia is taking necessary measures to ensure the plant's safety. He claimed the plant had been subjected to repeated shelling by Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukrainian authorities have maintained that the danger to the plant is a direct result of Russian military actions.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian control since the early stages of the conflict, remains precariously close to the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian military forces, underscoring its strategic importance and the ongoing risk of military clashes.

