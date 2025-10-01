Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise from its record low, closing at 88.68 against the US dollar, after the Reserve Bank of India unveiled several measures to stabilize the currency and assist exporters.

The Reserve Bank's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.5% and a neutral policy stance bolstered market confidence. In addition, falling crude oil prices and the central bank's support for exporters strengthened the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

Analysts at Mirae Asset ShareKhan suggest the rupee could continue to appreciate due to the RBI's strategic actions and a weakening US dollar, amidst concerns over the US government's partial shutdown and lower consumer sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)