Left Menu

Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

The rupee gained 12 paise against the US dollar, reaching 88.68, after the RBI announced measures supporting exporters. The central bank left the repo rate at 5.5%, boosting market strength alongside declining crude oil prices. Analysts predict further gains for the rupee amid a weak US dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:01 IST
Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise from its record low, closing at 88.68 against the US dollar, after the Reserve Bank of India unveiled several measures to stabilize the currency and assist exporters.

The Reserve Bank's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.5% and a neutral policy stance bolstered market confidence. In addition, falling crude oil prices and the central bank's support for exporters strengthened the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

Analysts at Mirae Asset ShareKhan suggest the rupee could continue to appreciate due to the RBI's strategic actions and a weakening US dollar, amidst concerns over the US government's partial shutdown and lower consumer sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

 India
2
France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

 Global
3
Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

 Denmark
4
Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025