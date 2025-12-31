Government Bolsters Exporters with Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support

On Wednesday, the government unveiled a significant Rs 4,531 crore market access support scheme aimed at assisting exporters struggling under the weight of a hefty 50 percent tariff by the United States.

This initiative is a crucial component of the broader Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission, designed to provide financial backing for participation in international fairs and exhibitions.

The support package will see Rs 4,531 crore disbursed over six years from 2025 to 2031, with Rs 500 crore allocated specifically for 2025-26. The strategy includes structured financial aid for Buyer-Seller Meets and Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets in India. It mandates significant MSME participation to encourage export diversification and plans to support airfare for small exporters with turnover under Rs 75 lakh to increase their market presence.