ARTRAC Celebrates 35 Years of Strategic Excellence and Future Readiness

The Indian Army's Training Command (ARTRAC) marked its 35th Raising Day, highlighting its vital role in military training and integration of technologies. With commitments to modernization initiatives and strategic partnerships, ARTRAC is equipping soldiers through advanced curricula and drone training programs while embracing joint research innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:29 IST
Visuals from the event (Photo/Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC), a cornerstone of the Indian Army's strategic and training initiatives, celebrated its 35th Raising Day on Wednesday. This significant event reaffirmed ARTRAC's instrumental role in enhancing military preparedness and fostering robust civilian-military linkages, as stated in an official release.

Established on October 1, 1991, at Mhow, ARTRAC was conceived to centralize the Indian Army's training mandates and conceptualize modern warfare doctrines. Since relocating to Shimla in 1993, the Command has significantly enhanced its roles, overseeing 34 premier training institutions nationwide and supporting doctrinal frameworks and operational planning imperatives.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, Commanding Officer of ARTRAC, commended the ranks for their professionalism, aligning ARTRAC's endeavors with the Army's modernization strategies. With over 18,000 soldiers trained this year, the Command aims to integrate 34 niche technologies by 2030. Initiatives include a pioneering drone training program and a strategic shift in the COAS Training Directive to a four-year cycle.

Strategic advancements include collaborations with leading academic institutions, reinforcing joint research and innovation efforts. The Red Teaming strategy has been institutionalized, and its expertise is being shared across the services. The first Tri-Services Seminar, RanSamwaad 2025, focused on next-gen warfare, reflecting ARTRAC's commitment to future readiness.

This year also launched a Strategic Fusion and Convergence Capsule with diverse participation, underscoring a whole-of-nation approach. Project Eklavya, an innovative online learning platform, was introduced, modernizing professional military education. Lt Gen Sharma emphasized ARTRAC's mission to ensure the Army's future readiness, highlighting the importance of jointness, innovation, and self-reliance in achieving national goals.

The celebrations concluded with recognitions including Commendations to achievers, a GOC-in-C Sports Banner, and the release of ARTRAC's annual journal, Pinnacle, which focuses on contemporary and futuristic warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

