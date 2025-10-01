GST Surge: Impact of Rate Rationalisation on India's Tax Landscape

In a significant development for India's fiscal landscape, the country's Gross GST collection saw a noticeable increase of 9.1%, reaching over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September. This surge is attributed to heightened sales following a strategic GST rate rationalisation implemented last month.

According to government data released on Wednesday, while the Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up stood at Rs 1.73 lakh crore in the same month the previous year, it was slightly lower at Rs 1.86 lakh crore just a month ago. Notably, the domestic revenue grew by 6.8% to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, alongside a 15.6% rise in tax from imports, totaling Rs 52,492 crore.

Furthermore, GST refunds also witnessed a notable increase, up by 40.1% year-on-year to Rs 28,657 crore. The recent GST 2.0 reforms resulted in lower prices for 375 items across various sectors, ranging from kitchen staples to automobiles, effective from September 22.

