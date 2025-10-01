Left Menu

GST Surge: Impact of Rate Rationalisation on India's Tax Landscape

India's Gross GST collection rose by 9.1% to over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September, driven by increased sales after rate rationalisation. GST from imports rose by 15.6%, while refunds increased by 40.1% year-on-year. The reforms also made 375 items cheaper, reflecting the GST 2.0 impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:30 IST
GST Surge: Impact of Rate Rationalisation on India's Tax Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's fiscal landscape, the country's Gross GST collection saw a noticeable increase of 9.1%, reaching over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September. This surge is attributed to heightened sales following a strategic GST rate rationalisation implemented last month.

According to government data released on Wednesday, while the Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up stood at Rs 1.73 lakh crore in the same month the previous year, it was slightly lower at Rs 1.86 lakh crore just a month ago. Notably, the domestic revenue grew by 6.8% to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, alongside a 15.6% rise in tax from imports, totaling Rs 52,492 crore.

Furthermore, GST refunds also witnessed a notable increase, up by 40.1% year-on-year to Rs 28,657 crore. The recent GST 2.0 reforms resulted in lower prices for 375 items across various sectors, ranging from kitchen staples to automobiles, effective from September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

 India
2
France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

 Global
3
Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

 Denmark
4
Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025