Rajasthan Farmers Urged to Report Crop Losses for Timely Compensation

The Rajasthan government has urged farmers to report crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall and storms within 72 hours for compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Immediate field surveys will follow claims to ensure timely settlement, aiming to assist farmers affected by recent weather disruptions.

With the recent bout of unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms wreaking havoc on crops left to dry in fields, the Rajasthan government has implored farmers to report any crop losses promptly. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have been given a 72-hour window to claim compensation, officials stated on Wednesday.

Large areas across the state have been hit by unexpected showers, leading to crop rotting and exposure to moisture. According to an official statement from the agriculture department, farmers enrolled in the crop insurance scheme can receive compensation for damages occurring within 14 days after harvesting. This measure is crucial to protect farmers' livelihoods.

The government has streamlined the claims process, allowing farmers to register via the Krishi Rakshak portal, helpline 14447, or through local agriculture offices and banks. Insurance companies are tasked with prompt field surveys to guarantee swift settlements, assisting farmers in mitigating weather-induced losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

