Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. This decision aims to assure farmers of remunerative prices for their produce.

The Rabi crop witnessing the highest MSP increase is safflower, with a rise of Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil at Rs 300 per quintal. Additionally, rapeseed, mustard, gram, barley, and wheat will see hikes of Rs 250, Rs 225, Rs 170, and Rs 160 per quintal, respectively.

The revised MSP is part of a broader strategy set in the Union Budget 2018-19, which mandates setting MSP at 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. The increase aims to offer sizable profit margins, including 109% for wheat and 93% for rapeseed and mustard, thus encouraging crop diversification.

