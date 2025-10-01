Left Menu

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, has approved increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. The most significant hike is for safflower at Rs 600 per quintal. The move aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19 to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. This decision aims to assure farmers of remunerative prices for their produce.

The Rabi crop witnessing the highest MSP increase is safflower, with a rise of Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil at Rs 300 per quintal. Additionally, rapeseed, mustard, gram, barley, and wheat will see hikes of Rs 250, Rs 225, Rs 170, and Rs 160 per quintal, respectively.

The revised MSP is part of a broader strategy set in the Union Budget 2018-19, which mandates setting MSP at 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. The increase aims to offer sizable profit margins, including 109% for wheat and 93% for rapeseed and mustard, thus encouraging crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

 India
2
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

 India
3
Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

 India
4
Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025