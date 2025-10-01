Left Menu

Ukraine Boosts Winter Wheat Sowing Amidst Drought Challenges

Ukraine's economy ministry has increased its winter wheat sowing forecast by 9%, projecting a 5.2 million hectare area for 2026. This comes as a response to drought impacts on corn and sunflower crops, with winter wheat offering a more reliable option due to its resilience against varying weather conditions.

Updated: 01-10-2025 18:24 IST
Ukraine's Economy Ministry has raised its forecast for winter wheat sowing, predicting a 9% increase in the area, according to the Deputy Economy Minister. This development aims to boost exports essential for funding defense efforts against Russian forces.

The projected winter wheat sowing area for 2026 now stands at a minimum of 5.2 million hectares, up from the previous estimate aligned with 2025 figures of 4.78 million hectares. This adjustment comes as corn and sunflower crops suffered due to severe drought this year. Spring wheat's area, typically 200,000 hectares, remains unaffected.

Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskiy indicated that the southern regions might shift away from sunflowers and corn, focusing on winter wheat's reliability. Ukraine had produced 22.5 million metric tons of wheat in 2025, exporting 15.7 million tons in the 2024/25 season. Meanwhile, analyst APK-Inform recently revised its sunflower seed forecast downward due to adverse weather conditions.

