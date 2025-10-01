Left Menu

BlackRock’s GIP Eyes Major Acquisition with AES Utility Deal

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is close to securing a $38 billion acquisition deal for utility giant AES. The deal highlights a growing investor interest in utilities driven by increasing power demand from AI and data centers. AES has shown significant growth in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:35 IST
BlackRock’s GIP Eyes Major Acquisition with AES Utility Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is reportedly on the brink of finalizing a $38 billion acquisition of utility group AES, a move expected to bolster its portfolio amidst an upsurge in demand for power driven by artificial intelligence and data centers.

The Financial Times reported that shares of AES experienced a significant rise, gaining over 16% following news of the potential acquisition. Despite the advanced stage of discussions between GIP, an infrastructure investment fund, and Virginia-based AES, there remains a possibility that negotiations could fall through.

The utilities sector has been attracting investors due to a marked increase in power consumption and a global trend towards cleaner energy solutions. AES, recognized for its renewable energy unit expansion, is contemplating strategic options amid growing interest from major investment firms. BlackRock's acquisition of GIP in the previous year underscores its strategic expansion in infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Recruitment Boards Successfully Hire 18,735 Assistant Loco Pilots

Railway Recruitment Boards Successfully Hire 18,735 Assistant Loco Pilots

 India
2
Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza Amid Israeli Interference

Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza Amid Israeli Interference

 Global
3
Tragic Fire Engulfs Family and Workers in Teperaha Village

Tragic Fire Engulfs Family and Workers in Teperaha Village

 India
4
Roger Federer Nominated for 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame

Roger Federer Nominated for 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025