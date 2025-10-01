Tragedy Strikes: Infant's Accidental Drowning in Delhi Home

A tragic accident occurred in Delhi's Budh Vihar, claiming the life of a one-year-old girl, identified as Bhagya. The incident unfolded when she fell headfirst into a bucket filled with water at her home.

The heartbreaking event came to light on September 29 when Jaipur Golden Hospital notified the Vijay Vihar police station that the child was brought in already deceased. Family statements reveal she fell around noon that day.

No external injuries were detected, according to a senior police officer. The family was devastated by the incident, which happened as the mother was attending to the girl's twin. Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the child's body has been returned to the family following an autopsy.

