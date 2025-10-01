Impact of U.S. Government Shutdown on Market Regulation and IPOs

U.S. market regulators commenced staff furloughs on Wednesday as the federal government shutdown took effect, driven by Congress's failure to secure funding. This disruption curtails significant oversight activities, hampers initial public offerings, and restricts market and economic data release.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to furlough over 90% of its workforce, retaining merely 393 employees to manage emergency enforcement actions and market surveillance, according to their contingency plan. Meanwhile, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will operate with just 5.7% of its staff to sustain critical oversight.

While markets have typically weathered short-term shutdowns, a protracted one could stall crucial economic data necessary for investment decisions, potentially inciting asset price fluctuations. Wall Street futures and the dollar experienced a downturn, while gold prices surged to a record high. The IPO market faces setbacks as the SEC will not process filings, potentially dampening an emerging market rebound.