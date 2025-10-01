Uttarakhand CM Honors Statehood Martyrs Amid Examination Controversy

In a solemn tribute, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday honored the heroes who gave their lives for the state's creation. On the anniversary's eve of the Muzaffarnagar incident, known as Rampur Tiraha, Dhami emphasized the enduring legacy of these 'immortal martyrs' who paved the way for Uttarakhand's status as a separate state.

Dhami stressed the importance of the sacrifices made by the statehood movement's participants, crediting them for the attainment of statehood. Underlining the commitment to advancing the state's progress, he called it a pivotal 'decade of Uttarakhand' with a comprehensive approach to development.

The Chief Minister also tackled controversies surrounding the recent Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission exam paper leak. Responding swiftly, Dhami assured the public of transparency, describing the arrests and the formation of a Special Investigation Team. He criticized opposition parties for politicizing the issue, exploiting it to stir unrest while undermining previous investigative methods. Determined to restore trust, he announced the enforcement of India's strictest anti-cheating legislation and highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure fair recruitment, resulting in over 25,000 government jobs since enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)