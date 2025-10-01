Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Honors Statehood Martyrs Amid Examination Controversy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to martyrs of the statehood movement and addressed a recent exam paper leak. Dhami highlighted efforts to maintain exam transparency and criticised opposition parties for politicising the issue. He reassured students of a thorough probe and lauded anti-cheating laws benefiting youth employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:17 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a solemn tribute, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday honored the heroes who gave their lives for the state's creation. On the anniversary's eve of the Muzaffarnagar incident, known as Rampur Tiraha, Dhami emphasized the enduring legacy of these 'immortal martyrs' who paved the way for Uttarakhand's status as a separate state.

Dhami stressed the importance of the sacrifices made by the statehood movement's participants, crediting them for the attainment of statehood. Underlining the commitment to advancing the state's progress, he called it a pivotal 'decade of Uttarakhand' with a comprehensive approach to development.

The Chief Minister also tackled controversies surrounding the recent Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission exam paper leak. Responding swiftly, Dhami assured the public of transparency, describing the arrests and the formation of a Special Investigation Team. He criticized opposition parties for politicizing the issue, exploiting it to stir unrest while undermining previous investigative methods. Determined to restore trust, he announced the enforcement of India's strictest anti-cheating legislation and highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure fair recruitment, resulting in over 25,000 government jobs since enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

