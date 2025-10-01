Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Crypto mining companies are keenly eyeing Brazil's renewable energy surplus, engaging in discussions with electricity providers like Renova Energia to leverage the country's excess power. By doing so, they aim to capitalize on sustainable resources without overloading the grid during peak periods.

Tether, a prominent player in the digital assets space, has already announced investments in Brazil, aiming to utilize renewable energy sources for its operations. Alongside, Renova is spearheading a significant $200 million mining project in Bahia, underscoring the growing interest in Brazil's potential as a crypto mining hub.

Major enterprises in the sector, including China's Bitmain and other international firms, are exploring similar opportunities, seeing Brazil's oversupply of renewable energy as a lucrative prospect. These ventures could alleviate the energy surplus issue, which has been a financial burden on Brazilian energy companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)