Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

Yoga guru Ramdev donated Rs 1 crore to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for Punjab's flood relief efforts. He was honored at the Golden Temple, where SGPC praised his contribution. Ramdev emphasized the inclusive spirit of Sikh Gurus and pledged continued support from Patanjali Yog Peeth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:01 IST
On Wednesday, Yoga guru Ramdev generously donated Rs 1 crore to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to aid ongoing flood relief efforts in Punjab.

During his visit, Ramdev, who leads Patanjali Yog Peeth in Haridwar, paid his respects at the Golden Temple and met with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami thanked Ramdev for his support, highlighting the critical contributions from Sikh communities, while Ramdev emphasized the universal benevolence of Sikh Gurus and pledged continued assistance in relief efforts.

