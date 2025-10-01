Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

On Wednesday, Yoga guru Ramdev generously donated Rs 1 crore to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to aid ongoing flood relief efforts in Punjab.

During his visit, Ramdev, who leads Patanjali Yog Peeth in Haridwar, paid his respects at the Golden Temple and met with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami thanked Ramdev for his support, highlighting the critical contributions from Sikh communities, while Ramdev emphasized the universal benevolence of Sikh Gurus and pledged continued assistance in relief efforts.