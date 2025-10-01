Left Menu

Sebi Unveils UPI Handle Verification and SEBI Check for Investor Security

Sebi introduced the 'validated UPI Handles' and 'SEBI Check' initiatives to enhance payment security for investors and combat fraudulent activities by non-registered entities. Developed with NPCI, the system uses the '@valid' handle for swift UPI identification, alongside tools for verifying transaction authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:36 IST
Sebi Unveils UPI Handle Verification and SEBI Check for Investor Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced two pivotal initiatives on Wednesday, aimed at bolstering payment security for investors while curbing fraudulent activities by unauthorized entities.

The initiatives—validated UPI Handles and SEBI Check—enable investors to easily recognize legitimate financial intermediaries through a new '@valid' UPI feature, developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This new feature includes specialized suffixes like '.brk' for brokers and '.mf' for mutual funds, allowing for smoother payment operations.

The 'SEBI Check' tool further empowers investors by verifying bank account details and UPI identifiers through various platforms, enhancing transparency and reinforcing the regulator's dedication to investor protection and market integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

 India
2
Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

 India
3
Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 United States
4
PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025