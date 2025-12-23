Greta Thunberg Arrested in London Pro-Palestinian Protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was taken into custody by British police in London on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, according to the UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries.

Thunberg's arrest was made under the Terrorism Act, stemming from her display of a sign supporting prisoners associated with Palestine Action. This organization has been labeled a terrorist entity by the British government. A City of London spokesperson confirmed that two people were apprehended for splashing red paint on a building.

"Later, a 22-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene," a police spokesperson stated, noting her crime as displaying a placard endorsing a banned group, identified as Palestine Action, in violation of Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. The activist group, Prisoners for Palestine, claimed responsibility for targeting the building, alleging it to be used by an insurance firm linked to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

