From Case Builders to Nation Builders: CJI Inspires Young Lawyers at RGNUL Convocation

In a stirring address at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law convocation, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant encouraged young lawyers to transcend the conventional role of 'case builders.' He emphasized seeing themselves as 'nation builders,' urging them to consider their broader impact on India's future.

CJI Kant highlighted the dynamic nature of contemporary law, where contracts involve algorithms and digital assets, and noted the crucial role lawyers play not just in arguing but interpreting and innovating. He identified integrity, compassion, and curiosity as the essential pillars for a successful legal career.

Highlighting the transformative power of young legal minds, Justice Kant underlined that judicial reforms gain true meaning only when these budding lawyers translate ideas into actionable change. The event also saw esteemed guests, including Supreme Court judges Pankaj Mithal and Rajesh Bindal, and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu, in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)