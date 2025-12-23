Left Menu

From Case Builders to Nation Builders: CJI Inspires Young Lawyers at RGNUL Convocation

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant urged young lawyers to view themselves as nation builders rather than just case builders. Speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law convocation, he emphasized the role of integrity, compassion, and curiosity in shaping a meaningful legal career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:19 IST
From Case Builders to Nation Builders: CJI Inspires Young Lawyers at RGNUL Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law convocation, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant encouraged young lawyers to transcend the conventional role of 'case builders.' He emphasized seeing themselves as 'nation builders,' urging them to consider their broader impact on India's future.

CJI Kant highlighted the dynamic nature of contemporary law, where contracts involve algorithms and digital assets, and noted the crucial role lawyers play not just in arguing but interpreting and innovating. He identified integrity, compassion, and curiosity as the essential pillars for a successful legal career.

Highlighting the transformative power of young legal minds, Justice Kant underlined that judicial reforms gain true meaning only when these budding lawyers translate ideas into actionable change. The event also saw esteemed guests, including Supreme Court judges Pankaj Mithal and Rajesh Bindal, and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu, in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025