Empowering Women: Assam's Entrepreneurial Initiative Gains Momentum

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 cheques to 37,804 women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The initiative supports women entrepreneurship in agriculture and related sectors, aiming to transform rural livelihoods. The drive reflects the state’s determination to fulfill its promises of empowering women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:59 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards women's economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 37,804 women beneficiaries from rural and urban regions. The initiative under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan focuses on enhancing women entrepreneurship across sectors like agriculture, animal husbandry, and handicrafts.

The program's largest beneficiary group is from Biswanath, with 34,620 women receiving funds for ventures like goat rearing and poultry farming. CM Sarma emphasized the transformative potential of this scheme, noting the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises despite initial skepticism.

Since its inception on April 1, the Abhiyan has enabled nearly 8 lakh women to become 'Lakhpatis.' Encouraging collaboration, the Chief Minister stated that pooling funds could unlock larger loans from banks, further elevating business opportunities. Additional welfare measures, like subsidies for essential goods, underscore the state's dedication to holistic development.

