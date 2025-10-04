Left Menu

Expert Analyzes Trump's Tariffs: Ego or Strategy?

JNU Professor Srikanth Kondapalli attributes Trump's tariffs on Indian goods to egoistic reasons, suggesting the main US trade issue lies with China. He emphasizes the US-China structural rivalry, explaining India's marginal role in trade deficits, while highlighting broader trade measures targeting pharmaceuticals and other products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:52 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor and Chinese studies expert Srikanth Kondapalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent interview, Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Srikanth Kondapalli attributed President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian goods to personal ego, suggesting that the main trade concern should focus on China, not India. Kondapalli emphasized that India is a minor player in the trade scene compared to China, which poses a challenge to the US's global dominance.

Discussing the broader US-China relations, Kondapalli pointed out the underlying structural tensions between the two nations. He argued that China's rise as a strategic competitor to the US is the real issue, overshadowing specific trade disputes. This perspective aligns with a bipartisan consensus in the US, recognizing China's challenge to American hegemony as a long-term, strategic matter.

Furthermore, Kondapalli highlighted that the US's trade deficit with China dwarfs that with India, supporting his view that tariffs on Indian goods are misplaced. The recent US tariff measures also target other sectors like pharmaceuticals, reflecting a broader trade strategy. Despite these tensions, Indian pharmaceutical exports continue thriving, with a significant annual increase.

